Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,781 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

LYV stock opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.94.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

