Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 387 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $84,022,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

