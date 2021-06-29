Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 11,973 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 406.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,917 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

