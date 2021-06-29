O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 546 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.