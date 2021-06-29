Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Amcor by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

