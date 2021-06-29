Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 360 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

