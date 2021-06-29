Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 410 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

NYSE ARE opened at $184.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $193.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.73%.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

