Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,044 shares of company stock valued at $110,757,230. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

WDAY stock opened at $242.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.12 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.52 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.