Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $184.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $185.11. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

