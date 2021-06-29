Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $775.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $20.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.
Horizon Bancorp Company Profile
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.
