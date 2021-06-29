Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:HHV)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £221.22 million and a P/E ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.69. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.98 ($1.28).

Get Hargreave Hale AIM VCT alerts:

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.