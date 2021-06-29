Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of NYSE IDE opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.