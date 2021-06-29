Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE IDE opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

