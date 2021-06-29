TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:TANNZ)

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:TANNZ opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $26.64.

