Genesis Shards 24-Hour Volume Tops $205,629.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $205,629.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00136117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00167980 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,602.70 or 1.00217850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

