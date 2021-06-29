Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.53. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

