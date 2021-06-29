Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.