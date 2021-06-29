Brokerages Anticipate Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 263.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBB opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.20 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41. Cincinnati Bell has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

