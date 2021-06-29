Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.43.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

LDOS stock opened at $102.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

