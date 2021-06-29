LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 951 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.