AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $930,000 in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,696 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 336,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,767 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 31,928 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.91. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock valued at $387,947,259. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

