Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 3,640 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,254,000 after buying an additional 140,202 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $368,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 19,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $198.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.33. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $200.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.