Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,417 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 572,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,144,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $1,206,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTES. CLSA reduced their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NTES stock opened at $111.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.93 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $32.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.12%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

