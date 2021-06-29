Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,331 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Plexus worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Plexus in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $282,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,839.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.21. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.