ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 4.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 712,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,931,000 after buying an additional 29,632 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 47.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 119.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 169,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after buying an additional 92,187 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at $371,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $349.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.13 and a 52 week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

