e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

A number of analysts have commented on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th.

ELF stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.76. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 229.60 and a beta of 2.07.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,804,750.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,542,417.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $551,271.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,860.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,326 shares of company stock worth $8,808,647. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,256 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,742,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 674,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,075,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,869,000 after purchasing an additional 318,882 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

