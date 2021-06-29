TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCON shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 320,406 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,518,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 504,933 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.
