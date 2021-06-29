TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCON shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 320,406 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,518,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 504,933 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

