Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $37.03.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

