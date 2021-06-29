Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

