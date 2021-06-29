Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,825 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APLE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,454,000 after buying an additional 482,781 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after buying an additional 1,886,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

APLE opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

