Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $543,000 Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $153.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.73.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

