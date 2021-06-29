Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,888 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.56% of PGT Innovations worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGTI opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.57. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

