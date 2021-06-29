JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.84.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

