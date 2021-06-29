JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.84.
About JD Sports Fashion
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.