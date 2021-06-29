Doctors Coin Market Cap Tops $173.21 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $173.21 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00053219 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000890 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DRSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.