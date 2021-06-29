Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, an increase of 320.8% from the May 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GCTAY opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

