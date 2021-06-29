Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, an increase of 320.8% from the May 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
GCTAY opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
