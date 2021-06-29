Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-$1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.18%.

EPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

