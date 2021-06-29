Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-$1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.31.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.