Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.350-$6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.530-$1.690 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.82.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $170.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $108.63 and a one year high of $172.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

