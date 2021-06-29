Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue upgraded Entain to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64. Entain has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

