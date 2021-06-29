Textron (NYSE:TXT) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $49.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.46% from the company’s current price.

TXT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. Textron has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Textron will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Textron by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Textron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

