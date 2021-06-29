Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.31.

CVNA stock opened at $305.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.01 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 1-year low of $115.23 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.58.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $13,147,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,656.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,436,458 shares of company stock worth $393,850,575. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

