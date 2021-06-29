Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.03 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.140 EPS.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $262.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.29.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.63.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,563 shares of company stock valued at $28,991,717 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

