Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.10% of OSI Systems worth $36,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems stock opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $102.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.16.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,094 shares in the company, valued at $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

