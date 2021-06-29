Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 76,158 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,158 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.29% of Zynga worth $31,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $557,952.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,228.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $3,712,412.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,349.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 683,363 shares of company stock worth $7,103,794. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.