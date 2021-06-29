Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.46% of Sensata Technologies worth $42,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 83,567 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after acquiring an additional 771,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 1,900 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,158 shares of company stock worth $1,895,555 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ST stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.31. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

