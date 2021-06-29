Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $40,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

JKHY opened at $165.24 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

