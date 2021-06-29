Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,423 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $44,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $193.21 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.31 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

