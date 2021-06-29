Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 45,821 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,821 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,211 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,079,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 120,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBAN opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.15. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

See Also: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.