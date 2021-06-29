First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 153.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,334 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 81,866 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

