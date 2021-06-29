Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 16,453 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,453 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

