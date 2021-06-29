Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,146 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Franklin Street Properties worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

