Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 153.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,048 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,651 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 222.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 345,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 384,879 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.32. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

